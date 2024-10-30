Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. William McLeod, 114th Maintenance Group commander, passes over the guidon to Maj. Andrew Ries, 114th Maintenance Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Nov. 2, 2024. Passing the guidon signifies trust and responsibility from the group commander to the squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kyle St. Pierre)