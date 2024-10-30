Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron

    Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. William McLeod, 114th Maintenance Group commander, talks to Maj. Andrew Ries, 114th Maintenance Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Nov. 2, 2024. Mcleod gave a parting speech while relinquishing command of the 114th Maintenance Group to Ries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)

    leadership
    assumption of command
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW

