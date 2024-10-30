Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. William McLeod, 114th Maintenance Group commander, talks to Maj. Andrew Ries, 114th Maintenance Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Nov. 2, 2024. Mcleod gave a parting speech while relinquishing command of the 114th Maintenance Group to Ries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)