    264th Combat Communications change of command

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    The change of command ceremony for 264th Combat Communications Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, in which U.S. Air Force Lt. Col.Bridget Zorn relinquished command of the unit to Major Eric Karas at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. The 264th Combat Communications squadron commander commands Airmen across multiple Air Force Specialty Codes into a top-tier expeditionary cyber team providing the rapid deployment of equipment and manpower needed to establish and provide self-supported, initial communications services in support of worldwide contingencies and state emergency operations.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8733246
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-TJ041-1352
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 264th Combat Communications change of command [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    change of command
    Air Force We Need
    264th Combat Communications Squadron

