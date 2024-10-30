182nd Maintenance Group change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The change of command ceremony for the 182nd Maintenance Group, Illinois Air National Guard, in which U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Bennett relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Randy Fasig at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. The 182nd Maintenance Group commander leads several hundred Airmen proficient across 15 Air Force specialty codes providing maintenance and back shop operations for Peoria’s fleet of C-130H3 Hercules aircraft supporting airlift and airdrop capabilities for federal and state operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)