264th Combat Communications change of command

The change of command ceremony for 264th Combat Communications Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, in which U.S. Air Force Lt. Col.Bridget Zorn relinquished command of the unit to Major Eric Karas at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. The 264th Combat Communications squadron commander commands Airmen across multiple Air Force Specialty Codes into a top-tier expeditionary cyber team providing the rapid deployment of equipment and manpower needed to establish and provide self-supported, initial communications services in support of worldwide contingencies and state emergency operations.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)