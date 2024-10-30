182nd Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The change of command ceremony for the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, in which U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randy Fasig relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Justin Childers at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. The 182nd Operations support squadron commander is responsible for providing training, tactics and mission planning, current operations, intelligence, aircrew flight equipment, airfield management and aviation resource management support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)