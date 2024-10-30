Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks prior to a Surface Chaplain Officer pinning in the ship’s chapel while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Nov. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8731724
    VIRIN: 241101-N-UF592-1032
    Resolution: 2633x1751
    Size: 1021.96 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Chaplains
    Pinning
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download