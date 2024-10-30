USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains receive the Surface Chaplain Officer pin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pins Lt. Cmdr. Mark Beaudet, a chaplain, from Santa Maria, California, during a Surface Chaplain Officer pinning in the ship’s chapel while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Nov. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)