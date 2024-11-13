USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplains Receive Distinguished Designation

The event took place as part of a new Navy-wide initiative which aims to distinguish Navy chaplains and their commitment to command knowledge. Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer of Ronald Reagan, as well as other fellow officers, were in attendance as Lt. Jacob Meyer, Lt. Cmdr. Mark Beaudet and Cmdr. Jason Ulven were pinned.

“This is a great program, not only for these three officers, but for the Navy in General,” said Gregory. “Much like all of us who wear our warfare device, this is a great way that allows one to interact with the other Sailors onboard this ship … The more interaction you have with Sailors on this ship, the bigger the positive impact you have.”

Navy chaplains have been ministering since the birth of the Navy by providing religious and spiritual support to servicemembers and their families. Acting as noncombatants, the role chaplains play is specifically designed to provide spiritual assistance by holding numerous religious events and spiritual holy days in an effort to honor the diverse beliefs of Sailors at any command. The insignia of the SCO represents their dedication to areas outside of their religious duties. Earning the pin requires chaplains to gain qualifications, displaying their knowledge and practical experience from all aspects of a ship.

“It means we’re part of the crew,” said Ulven, senior chaplain aboard Ronald Reagan. “This pin is about learning what the crew does which makes us more effective as chaplains … to understand the challenges and hopefully earn some [credit] from other Sailors that we are one of them.”

After Ulven, Beaudet, and Meyer received their pins, the three officers took turns speaking to those in attendance, relaying their gratitude to those who aided in their accomplishment and imparting the wisdom they learned during their journey.

“We did it as a team,” said Beaudet. “For us to now be a part of the whole team and to have everyone here help us, I am very appreciative.”

Ulven concluded the ceremony by giving thanks to God through a prayer as everyone bowed their heads.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

