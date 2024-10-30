Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes therapy dogs from Love on a Leash [Image 11 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes therapy dogs from Love on a Leash

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sadale Penafuerte, from Marysville, Washington, pets Maggie, a therapy dog assigned to Love on a Leash, in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a therapy dog visit at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Nov. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 18:55
    Photo ID: 8731716
    VIRIN: 241101-N-ER894-1187
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes therapy dogs from Love on a Leash [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    San Diego
    Naval Air Station North Island
    Therapy dog
    USS Ronald Reagan

