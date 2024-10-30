USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes therapy dogs from Love on a Leash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors pet a therapy dog assigned to Love on a Leash, as she sleeps in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a therapy dog visit at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Nov. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)