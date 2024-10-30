Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes therapy dogs from Love on a Leash [Image 7 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes therapy dogs from Love on a Leash

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors pet a therapy dog assigned to Love on a Leash, as she sleeps in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a therapy dog visit at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Nov. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    CVN 76
    San Diego
    Naval Air Station North Island
    Therapy dog
    USS Ronald Reagan

