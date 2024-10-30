A therapy dog assigned to Love on a Leash, wears a hat in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a therapy dog visit at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Nov. 1, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|11.01.2024
|11.01.2024 18:55
|8731710
|241101-N-ER894-1134
|4621x3081
|1016.44 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|8
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) welcomes therapy dogs from Love on a Leash [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.