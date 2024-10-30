Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together

    Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg members compete in a tug-of-war competition during the semi-annual Hawkulture Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024. Twice a year, VSFB hosts a morale day for the installation to partake in team-building exercises, connect with each other, and continue building a culture while supporting the mission together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Culture
    Morale
    USAF
    Teamwork
    USSF

