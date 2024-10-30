Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wyatt Smalling, SLD 30 Force Support Squadron marketing director, competes in the rock climbing competition during the semi-annual Hawkulture Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024. Twice a year, VSFB hosts a morale day for the installation to partake in team-building exercises, connect with each other, and continue building a culture while supporting the mission together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)