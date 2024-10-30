Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Wyatt Smalling, SLD 30 Force Support Squadron marketing director, competes in the rock climbing competition during the semi-annual Hawkulture Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024. Twice a year, VSFB hosts a morale day for the installation to partake in team-building exercises, connect with each other, and continue building a culture while supporting the mission together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8731687
    VIRIN: 241101-X-VJ291-1142
    Resolution: 2754x3672
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together
    Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together
    Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culture
    Morale
    USAF
    Teamwork
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download