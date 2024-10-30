Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm O. Summers II, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, and the 30th Medical Group pose for a group photo with the Hawkulture Day award at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024. Squadrons competed in multiple team-building challenges during Hawkulture Day, a day meant to boost morale and encourage teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)