Fall 2024 VSFB Hawkulture Day: Growing Morale Together

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm O. Summers II, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, and the 30th Medical Group pose for a group photo with the Hawkulture Day award at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024. Squadrons competed in multiple team-building challenges during Hawkulture Day, a day meant to boost morale and encourage teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8731685
|VIRIN:
|241101-X-VJ291-1820
|Resolution:
|4760x3570
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
