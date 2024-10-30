Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yuyim Hong, a Korean local national employee and human resources specialist with 8th Army, talks with a potential hire during the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)