Army Cyber Command at L.A. Career Fair

Pierre Palmer, a career fair participant, talks with recruiters about a cybersecurity job during the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)