    Army Cyber Command at L.A. Career Fair [Image 7 of 7]

    Army Cyber Command at L.A. Career Fair

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    201st TPASE

    Pierre Palmer, a career fair participant, talks with recruiters about a cybersecurity job during the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, showcases more than 500 military and civilian job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    VIRIN: 241101-A-FE113-1085
    Recruiting
    Be All You Can Be
    SoFi Stadium
    Total Army Career Fair
    DOD Jobs

