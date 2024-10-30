Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Yolanda Surrency, a talent manager with U.S. Army Cyber Command, and Greg Mahoney, G5 deputy director of plans with U.S. Army Cyber Command, manage their recruiting booth during the Total Army Career Fair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Nov. 1, 2024. The career fair, exclusive to the Army and open to the public, features more than 500 job types for various skill sets and experience levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)