Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues

Attendees listen to Brad Bunn, Defense Logistics Agency vice director, as he presents the Strategic Plan for DLA transformation to attendees of the 2024 Senior Executive Partnership Roundtable held Oct. 29-30 at the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation headquarters in Richmond. The DLA Aviation-sponsored event focused on developing strategic partnerships and identifying issues, concerns and best practices by bringing together senior leaders and executives from DLA, the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs and all 13 DLA Aviation Strategic Supplier Alliance companies; along with customers from Army Aviation and Missile Command, Air Force Materiel Command and Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)