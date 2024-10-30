Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Canada, director at Global Supplier Diversity, Boeing Defense Space and Security, speaks about the Mentor Protégé Program during a panel discussion at the 2024 Senior Executive Partnership Roundtable held Oct. 29-30 at the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation headquarters in Richmond. The panel, moderated by Khalil R. Mack (LEFT), deputy director, Office of Small Business Programs, and director, APEX Accelerators; included (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT AT THE TABLE) Daniele Kurze, director, DLA Office of Small Business Programs; Kelli Zagata, director, Defense Contract Management Agency Subcontract and Small Business Compliance; Mercedes Thurston, Subcontracting Program manager, Small Business Programs, Office of the Secretary of the Navy; Canada; and Scott Kiser, Department of the Air Force, Director Office of Small Business Programs. The DLA Aviation-sponsored event focused on developing strategic partnerships and identifying issues, concerns and best practices by bringing together senior leaders and executives from DLA, the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs and all 13 DLA Aviation Strategic Supplier Alliance companies; along with customers from Army Aviation and Missile Command, Air Force Materiel Command and Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)