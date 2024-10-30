Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants discuss issues impacting small businesses during a breakout session geared at building strategic alliances to expand the industrial base during the 2024 Senior Executive Partnership Roundtable held Oct. 29-30 at the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation headquarters in Richmond. The session was hosted by small business leaders from across the Defense Department. The DLA Aviation-sponsored event focused on developing strategic partnerships and identifying issues, concerns and best practices by bringing together senior leaders and executives from DLA, the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs and all 13 DLA Aviation Strategic Supplier Alliance companies; along with customers from Army Aviation and Missile Command, Air Force Materiel Command and Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)