Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation commander, shares the command’s focus on strategic partnerships to meet future needs during a panel discussion at the 2024 Senior Executive Partnership Roundtable held Oct. 29-30 at the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation headquarters in Richmond. The other Aviation leaders pictured on the panel are Chris Collins, the acting director of operations, and Cathy Contreras, the acting deputy commander. The DLA Aviation-sponsored event focused on developing strategic partnerships and identifying issues, concerns and best practices by bringing together senior leaders and executives from DLA, the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs and all 13 DLA Aviation Strategic Supplier Alliance companies; along with customers from Army Aviation and Missile Command, Air Force Materiel Command and Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 16:40
    Photo ID: 8731530
    VIRIN: 241029-D-UO290-1039
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues
    Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues
    Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues
    Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues
    Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Call to Action | Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download