Senior DLA leaders ask industry, military services for assistance on critical logistics issues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation commander, shares the command’s focus on strategic partnerships to meet future needs during a panel discussion at the 2024 Senior Executive Partnership Roundtable held Oct. 29-30 at the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation headquarters in Richmond. The other Aviation leaders pictured on the panel are Chris Collins, the acting director of operations, and Cathy Contreras, the acting deputy commander. The DLA Aviation-sponsored event focused on developing strategic partnerships and identifying issues, concerns and best practices by bringing together senior leaders and executives from DLA, the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs and all 13 DLA Aviation Strategic Supplier Alliance companies; along with customers from Army Aviation and Missile Command, Air Force Materiel Command and Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)