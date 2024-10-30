Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Blue Ribbon School Ceremony

    National Blue Ribbon School Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, asks audience a question at Bethal Manor Elementary School, in Hampton, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2024. Altman interacted with elementary school students and faculty to celebrate their recognition of National Blue Ribbon School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    elementary
    education
    National Blue Ribbon School Award
    JBLE commander
    Bethal Manor

