National Blue Ribbon School Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, asks audience a question at Bethal Manor Elementary School, in Hampton, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2024. Altman interacted with elementary school students and faculty to celebrate their recognition of National Blue Ribbon School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)