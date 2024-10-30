National Blue Ribbon School Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, gives a speech during the National Blue Ribbon ceremony at Bethal Manor Elementary School, in Hampton, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2024. The U.S. Department of Education works with state departments of education each year to identify and nominate outstanding school based on student academic achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)