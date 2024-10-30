National Blue Ribbon School Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, helps unveil a new sign conveying the National Blue Ribbon School Award, at Bethal Manor Elementary School, in Hampton, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2024. Bethal Manor earned multiple awards for its educational excellence and support of nearby military community with a population of almost 100% military-connected children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)