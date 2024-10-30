LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Witt, a platoon commander from Commander, Task Force 75, observes as members of his unit and Royal Malaysian Navy EOD Unit 3 prepare the range at an EOD expert exchange during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 31. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 07:33
|Photo ID:
|8730273
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-ZS816-1299
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|LUMUT, MY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Malaysia Explosive Ordnance Disposal Practical Demo [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.