    CARAT Malaysia Explosive Ordnance Disposal Practical Demo [Image 3 of 10]

    CARAT Malaysia Explosive Ordnance Disposal Practical Demo

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) Members of Royal Malaysian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit 3 and U.S. Navy EOD Technicians from Commander, Task Force 75, prepare for an EOD expert exchange during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 31. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/ Released)

    TAGS

    Royal Malaysian Navy
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    AlliesAndPartners
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CARAT 2024

