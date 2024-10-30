CARAT Malaysia Explosive Ordnance Disposal Practical Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) Members of Royal Malaysian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit 3, lay down detonating cord at an EOD expert exchange during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 31. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/ Released)