Training for maritime surface warfare

Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing conduct pre-flight checks at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2024. In addition to working with the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Green Flag West also facilitates naval air-to-surface training known as air operations in maritime surface warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)