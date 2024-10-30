Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing conduct pre-flight checks at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2024. In addition to working with the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Green Flag West also facilitates naval air-to-surface training known as air operations in maritime surface warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 23:52
|Photo ID:
|8729864
|VIRIN:
|241031-Z-LB832-1106
|Resolution:
|7128x4752
|Size:
|21.33 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training for maritime surface warfare [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.