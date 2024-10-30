Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for maritime surface warfare [Image 17 of 20]

    Training for maritime surface warfare

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing conduct pre-flight checks at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2024. In addition to working with the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Green Flag West also facilitates naval air-to-surface training known as air operations in maritime surface warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 23:52
    Photo ID: 8729863
    VIRIN: 241031-Z-LB832-1115
    Resolution: 7002x4668
    Size: 24.5 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Training for maritime surface warfare [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A10
    Idaho
    NASNI
    Green Flag West
    Air Nation Guard
    Maritime Warfare

