Kadena High School Students Participate in Red Ribbon Week Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Army Substance Abuse Prevention specialist, Chere Lee, educates students on illegal substances through a learning game at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 31, 2024. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)