Kadena High School Students Participate in Red Ribbon Week Program

Kadena High School students line up to answer questions from U.S. Army Garrison ASAP personnel during Red Ribbon week at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 31, 2024. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
