A Kadena High School student walks a line while wearing impaired glasses to experience the effects of alcohol on the body at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct . 31, 2024. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 23:22
|Photo ID:
|8729832
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-VF108-1003
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena High School Students Participate in Red Ribbon Week Program [Image 4 of 4], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.