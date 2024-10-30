Kadena High School Students Participate in Red Ribbon Week Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kadena High School student walks a line while wearing impaired glasses to experience the effects of alcohol on the body at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct . 31, 2024. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)