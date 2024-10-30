Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena High School Students Participate in Red Ribbon Week Program [Image 2 of 4]

    Kadena High School Students Participate in Red Ribbon Week Program

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    A Kadena High School student walks a line while wearing impaired glasses to experience the effects of alcohol on the body at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 31, 2024. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8729833
    VIRIN: 241031-A-VF108-1004
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Kadena High School Students Participate in Red Ribbon Week Program [Image 4 of 4], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

