U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, delivers remarks to industry representatives during the Fall Industry Preview Oct. 30, 2024, Grapevine, Texas. Fall Industry Preview provides a platform for industry partners to present AMC leaders potential advancements and solutions, strengthening partnerships to prevail in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 20:27
|Photo ID:
|8729696
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-KA958-2617
|Resolution:
|5112x3408
|Size:
|15.14 MB
|Location:
|GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Leadership Engages with Industry Representatives [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC industry partners present solutions, advancements for Mobility Warfighters at A/TA
No keywords found.