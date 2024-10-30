AMC Leadership Engages with Industry Representatives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, delivers remarks to industry representatives during the Fall Industry Preview Oct. 30, 2024, Grapevine, Texas. Fall Industry Preview provides a platform for industry partners to present AMC leaders potential advancements and solutions, strengthening partnerships to prevail in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Bishop)