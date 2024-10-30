AMC industry partners present solutions, advancements for Mobility Warfighters at A/TA

Photo By Christopher Bishop | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Corey Simmons, Air Mobility Command director of strategy,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Bishop | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Corey Simmons, Air Mobility Command director of strategy, plans, requirements and programs, talks on a panel with other AMC leaders during the Fall Industry Panels, Oct. 31, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Fall Industry Preview provides a platform for industry partners to present AMC leaders potential advancements and solutions, strengthening partnerships to prevail in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Bishop) see less | View Image Page

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- More than 150 industry partners gathered for Air Mobility Command’s Fall Industry Panel and presented 84 potential solutions to operational challenges ahead of the Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium at Grapevine, Texas, Oct. 30-31, 2024.



The event served as the industry response to the gaps AMC presented during the Spring Industry Preview (SIP) in April, themed “Agility Across the Echelons.” SIP featured various mobility challenges that Airmen encounter daily and asked industry for potential solutions.



AMC outlined specific areas for improving how the command employs contingency response, increases agility, and improves survivability. This included enhancing distributed command and control, expeditiously delivering and maneuvering forces in theater, and minimizing required ground time when executing missions.



“You answered the call; we recognize that that’s a lot of time and money on your part, and we absolutely want to hear from you,” said Gen. John Lamontagne, AMC commander, as he addressed the room filled with industry professionals. “As we work toward operational priorities and acquisition priorities, know it’s all with an eye toward Great Power Competition.”



Along with gratitude, a key theme for this year was transparency. AMC leaders provided industry partners with dedicated time to present their solutions in an environment conducive to clear, prompt, and honest feedback.



Along with finding solutions and advancement, events like FIP aim to further enhance the trust and partnership between the military and industry, which is necessary to remain prepared for long-term strategic competition and potential high-end conflict.



Connectivity, threat mitigation, next generation airlift, and air refueling systems were frequently mentioned during the remarks and the panels. Industry presentations included solutions for air mobility teams, contingency response forces, command and control, and agile sustainment.



AMC leaders also expressed that Airmen are AMC’s key strategic advantage; taking care of the family and developing a supportive community is crucial to readiness.



“In this forum, we're focused on weapons systems and technology, but we can't lose sight of the core part of our culture...taking care of our families,” said Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, Air Force Expeditionary Center commander. “While yes, we've got to be lethal. We've got to be agile. We also have to care for our families because there's not a single Airman who's going to be able to focus on the fight if they're worried about their family at home.”



In closing, Lt. Gen. Reba Sonkiss, AMC deputy commander, emphasized gratitude and acknowledged the value that decades-long partnerships have brought to strengthening national defense.



“I'm really grateful for all of you for coming in advance at A/TA to hear what we have to say and let us know the solutions you can provide,” she said. “This forum...the dialogue that we have here is invaluable to all of us. It lets us know how quickly you can move and what solutions are out there that we haven't seen. But more importantly, it creates the trust over the long term that really has made the United States more powerful than any other nation in the world.”