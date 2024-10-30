Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Leadership Engages with Industry Representatives [Image 2 of 7]

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Reba Sonkiss, Air Mobility Command deputy commander, provides closing remarks during a panel with other AMC leaders during the Fall Industry Preview Oct. 31, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Fall Industry Preview provides a platform for industry partners to present AMC leaders potential advancements and solutions, strengthening partnerships to prevail in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Bishop)

