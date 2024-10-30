AMC Leadership Engages with Industry Representatives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Corey Simmons, Air Mobility Command director of strategy, plans, requirements, and programs, talks to industry representatives during the Fall Industry Preview Oct. 30, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Fall Industry Preview provides a platform for industry partners to present AMC leaders potential advancements and solutions, strengthening partnerships to prevail in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Bishop)