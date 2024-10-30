DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen pose for a group photo with attendees of the Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Honorary commanders are a group of selected local civic leaders who partner with various commanders at DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)