Davis-Monthan Air Force Base welcomes 16 new honorary commanders

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- The 355th Wing inducted 16 new leaders as members of the 2024-2025 class of honorary commanders at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024.



The Honorary Commander Program consists of 53 local civic leaders who are paired with DMAFB senior military leaders. The program deepens the bond between the base and the Tucson community and facilitates a greater awareness of DM’s mission.



“As a Tucson native, Davis-Monthan is so much a part of the fabric of our community,” said Eric Rhodes, 11th Air Task Force honorary commander. “What an amazing opportunity to connect with the Airmen and everyone on base, to make sure that Tucson is a home, even if it’s not [their home].”



Throughout the year, unit commanders invite their honorary commanders to participate in unit and wing activities, allowing the civic leaders to get to know the Airmen and how their work contributes to the mission.



“I am so impressed by the breadth and depth of experience our honorary commanders bring to our team,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such strong support from the Tucson community and look forward to a meaningful year of partnership and connection with our honorary commanders.”

