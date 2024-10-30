DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee at the Honorary Commander Change of Command Induction Ceremony films closing remarks during the Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. During the closing remarks, U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, welcomed the new inductees to the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)