An attendee at the Honorary Commander Change of Command Induction Ceremony films closing remarks during the Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. During the closing remarks, U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, welcomed the new inductees to the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8729361
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-KQ087-1196
|Resolution:
|5892x3920
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base welcomes 16 new honorary commanders
No keywords found.