    DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    An attendee at the Honorary Commander Change of Command Induction Ceremony films closing remarks during the Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. During the closing remarks, U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, welcomed the new inductees to the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 16:53
    Photo ID: 8729361
    VIRIN: 241031-F-KQ087-1196
    Resolution: 5892x3920
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Community
    Honorary Commander

