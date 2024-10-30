Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, presents the 11th ATF flag to Eric Rhodes, Arizona Bowl Vice President of Communications, signifying his status as 11th ATF honorary commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. The program provides unit commanders the opportunity to educate their honorary commander counterparts on how their units contribute to the mission of the 355th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    This work, DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base welcomes 16 new honorary commanders

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Community
    Honorary Commander

