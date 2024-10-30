DM hosts Honorary Commander Change of Command and Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, presents the 11th ATF flag to Eric Rhodes, Arizona Bowl Vice President of Communications, signifying his status as 11th ATF honorary commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. The program provides unit commanders the opportunity to educate their honorary commander counterparts on how their units contribute to the mission of the 355th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)