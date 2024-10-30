235th Air Traffic Control Squadron Deploys Mobile Tower for First Real-World Mission in North Carolina

Airmen of the North Carolina Joint Force Task Force set up and support operations at Rutherford County Airport, Oct. 9, 2024, in Rutherfordton, N.C. The Airmen are utilizing a mobile air traffic control tower from the South Carolina Air National Guard as part of a collaborative effort with local authorities to manage air traffic in Western North Carolina. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8728722
|VIRIN:
|241009-Z-FC803-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
