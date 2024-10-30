235th Air Traffic Control Squadron Deploys Mobile Tower for First Real-World Mission in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen of the North Carolina Joint Force Task Force set up and support operations at Rutherford County Airport, Oct. 9, 2024, in Rutherfordton, N.C. The Airmen are utilizing a mobile air traffic control tower from the South Carolina Air National Guard as part of a collaborative effort with local authorities to manage air traffic in Western North Carolina. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)