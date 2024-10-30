Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    235th Air Traffic Control Squadron Deploys Mobile Tower for First Real-World Mission in North Carolina [Image 3 of 4]

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Airmen of the North Carolina Joint Force Task Force set up and support operations at Rutherford County Airport, Oct. 9, 2024, in Rutherfordton, N.C. The Airmen are utilizing a mobile air traffic control tower from the South Carolina Air National Guard as part of a collaborative effort with local authorities to manage air traffic in Western North Carolina. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 14:22
    Photo ID: 8728723
    VIRIN: 241009-Z-FC803-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 235th Air Traffic Control Squadron Deploys Mobile Tower for First Real-World Mission in North Carolina [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    atc
    ncng
    ncang
    145aw
    helene

