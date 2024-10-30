CJOS CJOE Hosts MSR-RT 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Maritime Security Regimes Roundtable 2024 engage in a group discussion panel, Oct. 29, in Norfolk, Va. Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence hosted the event, with this year's theme being "Empowering Maritime Security Together". (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)