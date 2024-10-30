CJOS CJOE Hosts MSR-RT 2024

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Participants of the Maritime Security Regimes Roundtable 2024, pose for a group photo, Oct. 29, in Norfolk, Va. Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence hosted the event, with this year's theme being "Maritime 360: Securing Our Seas in an Increasingly Complex and Connected World". (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence Hosts Maritime Security Regimes Roundtable

