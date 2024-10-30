CJOS CJOE Hosts MSR-RT 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Maritime Security Regimes Roundtable 2024, pose for a group photo, Oct. 29, in Norfolk, Va. Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence hosted the event, with this year's theme being "Maritime 360: Securing Our Seas in an Increasingly Complex and Connected World". (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)