CJOS CJOE Hosts MSR-RT 2024

Royal British Navy Cdre. Philip Nash, Deputy Director, Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence, gives opening remarks for the Maritime Security Regimes Roundtable 2024, Oct. 29, in Norfolk, Va. CJOS COE hosted the event, with this year's theme being "Maritime 360: Securing Our Seas in an Increasingly Complex and Connected World". (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)