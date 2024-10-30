Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence Hosts Maritime Security Regimes Roundtable

NORFOLK, Va. – The Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE) hosted the Maritime Security Regimes Roundtable on Oct. 29-30, 2024, gathering key stakeholders to address global maritime security challenges and foster collaboration across sectors.

CJOS regularly collaborates with industry and academic institutions, bridging military and civilian expertise to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and conceptual thinking. This year's theme was “Maritime 360: Securing Our Seas in an Increasingly Complex and Connected World," which highlighted the critical importance of cooperation in facing global maritime threats. Military officials, government authorities, industry leaders, and academic representatives gathered for discussions that emphasized the wide-ranging concerns of today’s maritime security environment.

During his opening remarks, Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk, and director, CJOS COE, acknowledged the diverse group of participants.

“It is imperative that we focus on maritime security at every level of our future planning,” said Perry. “Our robust maritime network is an advantage that our adversaries cannot match, and we grow stronger with every opportunity we have to work together.”

The event featured a two-day agenda. The first day focused on both ongoing and emerging maritime threats, including discussions on the Red Sea, Arctic and Baltic security, and challenges in the South China Sea and Gulf of Guinea. The discussions incorporated both military and commercial perspectives, ensuring a comprehensive approach to maritime security.

The second day shifted to industry and technological innovations, with presentations on advanced maritime technologies and their applications for current and future security needs. By incorporating these forward-looking solutions, the roundtable aimed to enhance the readiness and resilience of maritime forces.

“The Alliance must maintain that collective advantage – our governments and our people demand it,” said Perry. “Maintaining an international rules-based order as a guiding global principle, requires us to tackle our challenges together. Not just with the force of our militaries, but with diplomacy, advice from our scholars, the ingenuity of our industry, and the will of our free people as represented by our governments.”

Leaders from Maritime Security Working Groups closed the event with updates on their accomplishments throughout the year, reinforcing the importance of collective action in maintaining a secure maritime domain.

CJOS COE, established in May 2006, plays a pivotal role in advancing maritime-based joint operations within NATO. Based in the United States, it is the only Centre of Excellence headquartered in the country and one of 30 NATO-accredited centers worldwide. Representing 13 nations, the organization focuses on driving innovation, concept development, and the formulation of doctrine and standards in support of NATO’s goals.

“We have a long-standing, close, and hugely successful partnership that is central to CJOS’ efforts to help foster a prosperous and safe maritime environment,” said Commodore Philip Nash, Royal Navy, deputy director, CJOS COE. “Combining our strengths creates new perspectives and solutions to meet the global maritime security challenges facing our NATO Alliance today.”

As an independent entity, CJOS COE is not part of NATO's Command structure but serves as a critical resource, leveraging the expertise of its 13 sponsoring nations and its close relationship with U.S. Fleet Forces and U.S. 2nd Fleet. This collaboration ensures that NATO’s maritime forces remain agile and capable of adapting to evolving threats.

CJOS COE’s partnerships with Allied Command Transformation, Allied Maritime Command, and other NATO Centres of Excellence to further enhance its ability to foster cooperation across borders. These efforts ensure that NATO's maritime forces remain at the cutting edge of modern military doctrine and technology.

With a team of 25 permanent staff members, CJOS COE maintains the flexibility to respond quickly to the evolving needs of its stakeholders. This diverse group brings a wide range of perspectives, enhancing the Centre's ability to shape future maritime strategies effectively.

Through its commitment to collaboration, innovation, and the sharing of best practices, CJOS COE continues to strengthen NATO’s maritime capabilities, ensuring the Alliance remains ready to meet the challenges of modern maritime operations.

